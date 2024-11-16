Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Declines By 35.4%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BAIYU Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of BAIYU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,378,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. BAIYU has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.59.
