Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Declines By 35.4%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BAIYU Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of BAIYU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,378,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. BAIYU has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.59.

BAIYU Company Profile

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

