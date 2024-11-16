Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Decreases By 17.9%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Blackline Safety Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLKLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

About Blackline Safety

See Also

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

