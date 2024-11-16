Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Decreases By 12.2%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 993,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ChromaDex Trading Down 5.3 %

CDXC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 1,037,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,953. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of 682.68 and a beta of 1.88.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. Roth Mkm upped their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

