Short Interest in Crane (NYSE:CR) Rises By 45.4%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the October 15th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,733. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35. Crane has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 13.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 103.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after acquiring an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

