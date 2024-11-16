Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Declines By 54.8%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS CVSI remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 264,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,686. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.59. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About CV Sciences
