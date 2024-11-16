Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Declines By 54.8%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CVSI remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 264,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,686. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.59. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

