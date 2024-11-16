Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Grows By 57.6%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,841,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 8,149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
East Buy Price Performance
Shares of KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. East Buy has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
East Buy Company Profile
