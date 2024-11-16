Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Grows By 57.6%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,841,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 8,149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

East Buy Price Performance

Shares of KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. East Buy has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Get East Buy alerts:

East Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.