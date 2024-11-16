Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Declines By 60.3%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 15th total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.7 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $19.62 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
