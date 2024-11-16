Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Declines By 60.3%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 15th total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.7 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $19.62 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

