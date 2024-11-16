Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Expands By 52.3%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Exor Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $99.00 on Friday. Exor has a twelve month low of $91.20 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42.
About Exor
