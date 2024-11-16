Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Expands By 52.3%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Exor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $99.00 on Friday. Exor has a twelve month low of $91.20 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42.

About Exor

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

