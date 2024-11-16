Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 47.8%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FMY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.85. 3,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

