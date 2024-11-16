Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Grows By 53.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the October 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $149.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

