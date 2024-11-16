Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 135.9%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 135.9% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.17. 156,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,482. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.06.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research raised KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

