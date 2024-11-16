Short Interest in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Decreases By 19.0%

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

ParaZero Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRZO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 79,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,365. ParaZero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.