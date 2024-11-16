Short Interest in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Drops By 37.5%

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Tema Oncology ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

