Short Interest in Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Drops By 60.0%

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.09. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.
About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF
