Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Decreases By 47.8%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1421 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

