Short Interest in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Drops By 60.0%

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 920,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,501,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 74.84% of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 35,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

