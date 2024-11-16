Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 636160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

