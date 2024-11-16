Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $82.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

