Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

UNP stock opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $216.79 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.