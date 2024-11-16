Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

