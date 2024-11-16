SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$12.71. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 1,455 shares traded.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.51.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

