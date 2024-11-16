Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of SIRI opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.03%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock valued at $65,952,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 239.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 127,689 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $322,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,051,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

