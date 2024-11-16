Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 861.8 days.

Solvay Trading Up 2.2 %

Solvay stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Solvay has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $122.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

