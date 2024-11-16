SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. 743,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,302. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

