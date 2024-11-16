SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. 2,190,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,826. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

