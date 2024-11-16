SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,442 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after buying an additional 1,330,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,400,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 898,755 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

