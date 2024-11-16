SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOMP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

