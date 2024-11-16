Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.21 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 29.42 ($0.37). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 30.05 ($0.38), with a volume of 768,492 shares.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £138.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,005.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($47,637.05). Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.