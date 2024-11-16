SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $173.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

