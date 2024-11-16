Squire Investment Management Company LLC Invests $431,000 in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

