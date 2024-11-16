Squire Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $169.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

