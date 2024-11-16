SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $372,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 724,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,928. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

