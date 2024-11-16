SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $34.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

QQQ traded down $12.12 on Friday, hitting $496.57. 51,461,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,252,949. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

