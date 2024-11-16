Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

STGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 126,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Stagwell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

