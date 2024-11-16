Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Starpharma Stock Performance

SPHRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 9,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474. Starpharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

