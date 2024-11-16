Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy Purchases 500 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE SJ opened at C$68.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$98.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.24.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.