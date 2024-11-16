Stephens Begins Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $28.77. 231,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $577.41 million, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,775,073.44. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $70,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

