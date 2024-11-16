Stifel Nicolaus Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $31.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEW. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Down 5.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 229,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,497,965. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,700 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,658.63. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,034 shares of company stock worth $441,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.