StockNews.com Downgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Euroseas Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Euroseas by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
