StockNews.com Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

NYSE:TGI opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.48. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 155.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,447,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 322,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

