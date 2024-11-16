StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 4.0 %
Xcel Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.