Straight Path Wealth Management Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 133,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 112,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.