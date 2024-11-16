Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,775 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,775 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $48,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,846,914.68. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,911 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,597.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 830 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $22,849.90.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRS opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Stratus Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 281.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.