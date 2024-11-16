Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 332825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Subaru Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

