Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $51,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.