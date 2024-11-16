Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.34. 61,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,795. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.