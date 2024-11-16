SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 27.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 12,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,477.44. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
