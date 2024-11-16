Susan Daimler Sells 3,694 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,604.60. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,118 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,489 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

