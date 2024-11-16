Susan Daimler Sells 3,694 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,604.60. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12.
Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
