Susquehanna Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

