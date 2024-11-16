Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NU (NYSE:NU) Stock

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NU has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 1,074.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 119,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in NU by 223.1% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 2,625,500 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at $3,045,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

